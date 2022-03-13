Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Saints, Panthers Made Offers, Likely to Meet with QB

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The market for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up.

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have reportedly made offers for Watson and are expected to meet with him soon, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

"Other teams also are involved," Rapoport wrote. "Watson has a no-trade clause and wants to meet with teams before formally waiving it anywhere."

The Texans are expected to allow Watson to speak with interested teams, and the asking price still includes three first-round picks and other assets, Pelissero added.

The market for Watson is growing after it was announced that he would not be facing criminal charges in connection with the sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him.

Watson still faces 22 civil cases, and the NFL is conducting its own investigation, so he could still be suspended under the personal conduct policy.

The Panthers have been linked to Watson throughout the investigation, and ESPN's David Newton reported Saturday that the team would make an "aggressive" offer for the 2017 first-round pick.

Carolina has been looking to upgrade at quarterback for some time. The team made an offer for former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford last offseason, but he ended up being sent to the Los Angeles Rams. They ultimately acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets, and he struggled in his first season with the franchise.

The 24-year-old went 4-7, completing 59.9 percent of his passes for 2,527 yards and nine touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

It's unclear if Watson would waive his no-trade clause to join the Panthers, who haven't reached the playoffs since the 2017 campaign.

The Saints are in a similar boat after losing veteran signal-caller Drew Brees to retirement before the 2021 season. The franchise rotated through quarterbacks last season with Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Ian Book and Trevor Siemian all seeing time under center.

Winston, who suffered a torn ACL last season, is set for free agency. Hill, meanwhile, is unproven as a primary passer, and Book is entering his second season in the league after being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.

Despite not playing last season, Watson would be a significant upgrade for either team. He had a career year in 2020, completing 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He was also effective with his legs, rushing for 444 yards and three scores.

Watson requested a trade from the Texans last offseason, but teams were waiting to make offers until his legal situation was sorted out.