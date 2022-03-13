JuJu Smith-Schuster Rumors: Eagles, Chiefs, Bears, Jaguars Linked to Steelers WR

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to be a popular target in free agency.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wideout is expected to draw interest from the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. Re-signing in Pittsburgh is also a possibility.

