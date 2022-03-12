Isaiah Thomas, Hornets Agree to 2nd 10-Day Contract; Averaging 9.7 PPG

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

The Charlotte Hornets announced that they have agreed to a second 10-day contract with guard Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas, who signed his first 10-day deal with the Hornets on March 2, has averaged 9.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 13.7 minutes per game for Charlotte. He's suited up three times for the Hornets.

The 11-year NBA veteran also played with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks on 10-day contracts earlier this year.

The Hornets have now reached their maximum 10-day contract limit with Thomas. They must either sign him for the rest of the year after his latest deal or move on.

Charlotte has four games over the next 10 days against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans.

Thomas notably had 14 points in 16 minutes in his last outing, a 142-120 win over the Pels. He hit back-to-back threes in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.

He also stuffed the statsheet with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 119-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 2. In between, he had five points and two dimes in a 115-101 loss against the Boston Celtics.

For the time being, Thomas will try to help the Hornets as they search for a postseason berth. They sport a 33-35 record and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference.