Army Football Player Among Those Hospitalized for Drug Overdose on Spring Break

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One member of Army's football program was among six people treated for a drug overdose on a spring break trip.

According to Michael Hill and Terry Spencer of the Associated Press, the people overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Florida vacation home.

A West Point official told Hill and Spencer that one of the people hospitalized is an Army football player. A second player was at the house at the time but was not hospitalized.

Rescue and emergency officials said two of the six people are in critical condition.

Steve Gollan, Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue battalion chief, told Hill and Spencer that the two people in critical condition are on ventilators, two others are in stable condition, one is in good condition and one has been released.

According to Gollan, two of the people became ill after attempting to administer CPR to the bodies of two other people who had collapsed.

The New York academy’s public affairs office said in a statement to the AP it was "aware of the situation involving West Point cadets, which occurred Thursday night in the community of Wilton Manors."

No names have been released, and the Broward County sheriff’s office is currently investigating the situation.