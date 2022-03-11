Deshaun Watson Will Not Face Criminal Charges for Sexual Assault Allegations

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

A Harris County grand jury will not be pursuing any criminal charges against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per multiple reports.

It was a busy legal day for Watson. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, said on Tuesday his client would plead the Fifth during his civil deposition on Friday, as the the Harris County District Attorney's Office was presenting its criminal investigation findings on the same day.

He indeed exercised his Fifth amendment rights in the deposition related to the civil lawsuits filed against him by 22 women accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct:

