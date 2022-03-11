X

    Deshaun Watson Will Not Face Criminal Charges for Sexual Assault Allegations

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 12, 2022

    A Harris County grand jury will not be pursuing any criminal charges against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per multiple reports.

    Sarah Barshop @sarahbarshop

    Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges.

    Jenny Vrentas @JennyVrentas

    Grand jury returned nine no bills on the nine criminal complaints presented. Prosecutor says this concludes criminal proceedings in Harris County.

    It was a busy legal day for Watson. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, said on Tuesday his client would plead the Fifth during his civil deposition on Friday, as the the Harris County District Attorney's Office was presenting its criminal investigation findings on the same day. 

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    Hardin told me he’s doing what any attorney would and “I’m not going to allow him to testify (in the civil cases) until the grand jury completes its investigation.”

    He indeed exercised his Fifth amendment rights in the deposition related to the civil lawsuits filed against him by 22 women accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct:

    Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL

    Rusty Hardin said that Deshaun Watson was deposed by Tony Buzbee for nearly three hours, exercised his Fifth Amendment right throughout. Hardin: 'We had a meaningless exercise. I warned Tony that Deshaun wasn't going to answer any questions on advice of counsel'

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

