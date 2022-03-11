Report: Yankees' Miguel Andujar Assaulted, Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar reportedly escaped serious injury while being assaulted and robbed at his family farm in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.

ESPN Deportes' Juan Arturo Recio (via NJ.com's Brendan Kuty) reported Thursday that Andujar was robbed and beaten around midnight Wednesday by two armed individuals. They also fired gunshots in the direction of a family member, who didn't suffer any injuries.

The assailants stole the MLB player's gold chain, which was valued at around $7,000.

In addition, the robbery suspects took an SUV belonging to Andujar's father, which was later abandoned and recovered by police, according to Listin Diario (via Kuty).

Dominican Republic National Police told Listin Diario they've started an investigation centered around security camera footage provided by Andujar.

The 27-year-old Dominican Republic native is scheduled to arrive for spring training with the Yankees on Sunday following the conclusion of the MLB lockout, per Kuty.

Andujar was a breakout sensation for New York in 2018 while serving as the club's starting third baseman. He posted a .297 batting average, .855 OPS and 27 home runs in 149 appearances.

He was limited to 12 games in 2019 because of a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery, and he hasn't been able to reclaim a starting spot over the past two seasons.

The right-handed hitter received most of his playing time in left field last year. He finished with six homers in 45 contests while filling a reserve role.

Andujar is slated to serve as part of the Yanks' bench once again in 2022.