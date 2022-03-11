Report: Genessis Alarcon Pressured by Timbers not to Press Charges in Andy Polo Case

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

An attorney for Genessis Alarcon, the estranged wife of former Portland Timbers winger Andy Polo, released recordings purportedly featuring Timbers representatives discussing potential domestic violence charges being brought against Polo.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported lawyer Michael Fuller claimed two members of the Timbers organization, head of security Jim McCausland and an unnamed female colleague, showed up to the home Alarcon shared with Polo to discuss the case around two weeks after the May 23 incident in Washington.

The woman is heard telling Alarcon the charges that could be brought against her husband if she decided to move forward with the case, per Carlisle.

"Of course, we're hoping you say no, you do not [want to press charges]," she said.

In a separate recording, the woman describes the potential difficulties of going forward with the case, such as testifying in front of a judge.

The audio appears to back up what Alarcon told Carlisle in a previous interview about the Timbers' efforts to avoid legal proceedings.

"They were going to help me and make sure me and my kids didn't get left on the street," she said. "They were going to make sure that Andy was going to be responsible for me and my kids, but it never happened. I was told this would be in exchange for not pressing charges."

MLS announced an indefinite suspension for Polo after learning of the allegations Feb. 9. One day later, the Timbers released Polo and apologized for their lack of initial response:

"The Timbers were previously aware of a dispute between Andy Polo and his partner on May 23, 2021, that resulted in the Washington County Sherriff's Office citing Polo for harassment. That citation was not subsequently pursued by the victim or the prosecutor's office. We deeply regret not suspending Polo immediately, especially considering the troubling new details of abuse that surfaced this week. It was a failure on our part, and one that will never happen again."

While Polo was cited for harassment, he didn't face domestic violence criminal charges.

Carlisle noted Fuller has filed a civil lawsuit on Alarcon's behalf seeking "fair compensation for noneconomic damages in an amount determined by the jury to be reasonable, and taxable costs."

Polo, 27, has denied the allegations against him.