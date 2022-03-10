Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney Found Not Guilty on Assault Charges

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive back Jeff Gladney has been found not guilty of assault in Dallas County Court, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided more details on the charges against Gladney last August, when the Vikings released the former first-round draft pick after just one season with the team.

The NFL also released a statement regarding Gladney, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network: "We have been monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy."

The Vikings selected the former TCU star with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He started 15 of 16 games during his rookie year and was released in August.

Last April, Gladney turned himself in to police and was charged with third-degree felony family violence assault. He faced two to 10 years in prison, per J.D. Miles of CBS 11 News in Dallas.

A 22-year-old woman who said she was in a relationship with Gladney told authorities that the ex-Viking got angry with her and demanded to see text messages on her cell phone. She said Gladney then threw the phone out the window of a car they were in while heading to an apartment complex in Dallas last April.

The woman told police Gladney stopped to get the phone and shoved her face toward it to try and use the phone's Face ID to unlock it. She also said Gladney pulled her hair at this time in an effort to unlock the phone.

The woman said Gladney hit her "with closed fists causing pain in the side of her ribs, in the stomach and the back, and hitting her open hand across the head."

Once they got to the apartment complex, the woman said Gladney "began strangling [her] by the neck, which impeded her breathing for approximately five seconds. She also said Gladney later "grabbed [her] by her hair while the vehicle was still moving and dragged [her] across the ground."

The woman said she was able to break free from Gladney's grasp and entered a vehicle with unknown passengers.

Bruising on her head, ears and torso were documented, and the woman also said she had had face and neck as well as abrasions on her knees.

Gladney was born and raised in New Boston, Texas, where he went to high school before attending TCU. He did not sign with a team last year after the Vikings released him.