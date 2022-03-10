12-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Syracuse HC Jim Boeheim's Wife Juli

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Police have arrested a 12-year-old boy who allegedly robbed Juli Boeheim at gunpoint earlier this month, per TMZ Sports.

Juli Boeheim, the wife of Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim, was in her car on March 1 when a suspect pointed a gun at her and stole her purse, via Chris Libonati of Syracuse.com. The attacker drove away with two others in a nearby car that had been reported stolen.

She was not injured in the incident, which took place at Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York.

Jim Boeheim later said on Brent Axe's radio show that his wife was "shook up."

"I mean, this isn't television," he said. "It's not movies. It's real life."

Police have now made an arrest, charging the juvenile with robbery, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.