X

    12-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Syracuse HC Jim Boeheim's Wife Juli

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 11, 2022

    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Police have arrested a 12-year-old boy who allegedly robbed Juli Boeheim at gunpoint earlier this month, per TMZ Sports

    Juli Boeheim, the wife of Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim, was in her car on March 1 when a suspect pointed a gun at her and stole her purse, via Chris Libonati of Syracuse.com. The attacker drove away with two others in a nearby car that had been reported stolen.

    She was not injured in the incident, which took place at Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York.

    Jim Boeheim later said on Brent Axe's radio show that his wife was "shook up."

    "I mean, this isn't television," he said. "It's not movies. It's real life."

    Police have now made an arrest, charging the juvenile with robbery, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.