Warriors' Stephen Curry Supports Lakers' Russell Westbrook After Harassment from Fans

Stephen Curry is lending his support to Russell Westbrook as he deals with criticism from fans.

Curry told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he's "proud" of Westbrook for keeping his composure amid widespread scorn over his play with the Los Angeles Lakers:

“I told him when we played them in L.A. a couple of days ago that I respect how he’s handled the whole year just in terms of everything he’s been saying and how he’s been handling himself and protecting his family. It is the nature of the beast. And in a certain perspective, they build you up to break you down. The real ones who have done amazing things in this league know what that means. He’s a professional, and I’m proud of the way he’s conducting himself and I’m there for him.”

Westbrook got into a back-and-forth with a fan during Monday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs after being called "Westbrick," telling the fan to not "disrespect" his last name. The derisive nickname became a hot-button topic when Westbrook's wife, Nina, called FS1's Skip Bayless "disrespectful and a bully" for calling her husband "Westbrick."

Russ said he stood with his wife, telling reporters he thinks the nickname is an attempt at shaming him:

"I 100 percent stand behind my wife and how she’s feeling, because it’s not just about this year. Right now, she’s reached a point, and my family has reached a point, to where it’s really weighing on them. And it’s very unfortunate just for me personally because it’s just a game. This is just a game. This is not end-all, be-all. And when it comes to basketball, I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots. But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue.



I’ve kind of let it go in the past just because it never really bothered me, but it really kind of hit me the other day. Me and my wife was at a teacher-parent conference for my son, and the teacher told me, she’s like, 'Noah, he’s so proud of his last name. He writes it everywhere. He writes it on everything. He tells everybody, he walks around and says, 'I’m Westbrook. Westbrook, that’s my last name.' And I kind of sat there in shock. And it hit me, like damn, I can no longer allow people–for example, Westbrick, to me, is now shaming. It’s like shaming my name. It’s my legacy for my kids. It’s a name that means more, not just to me, but to my wife, to my mom, my dad are the ones that kind of paved the way for me. And that’s just one example.

I mean, that kind of hit myself and my wife in a place where it’s not great, man. And I think a lot of times I let it slide, but it’s now time to put a stop to that and put it on notice. There's a difference, and we need to make sure it’s understood. And every time I do hear it now, I will make sure that I address it and make sure that I nip that in the bud."

Nina Westbrook said she and the family have also received death threats from fans related to his play.

Westbrook is in the midst of a miserable season with the Lakers, with his poor play often being scapegoated for the team's disappointing record. He has failed to mesh with LeBron James on either end of the floor. With Anthony Davis missing significant time due to injuries, the focus has only been greater on Westbrook's failings—leading to constant trolling from fans.

"The fan perspective, it is kind of B.S. when it crosses the line in terms of attacking somebody personally, their name, and not keeping it to just basketball," Curry told Haynes. "That’s why we’re all here is because of basketball. But at the end of the day, you have to do what you have to do to speak up for yourself and also understand that the guys that know what’s going on in this league respect the type of player he is. Russ definitely has my support."

Westbrook being bothered by the nickname is fair as well. Everyone has the right to draw their own personal line wherever they want.

With that said, letting opposing fans know the nickname gets under his skin may be an invitation for him to hear the "Westbrick" chants more often.