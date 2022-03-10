49ers Fan Daniel Luna out of Coma After Assault at SoFi Stadium Before NFC Title Game

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Daniel Luna, the San Francisco 49ers fan who was assaulted outside SoFi Stadium at January's NFC Championship Game, is out of a medically induced coma.

A family spokesperson told CBSLA that Luna is still hospitalized but is expected to be released at some point this month.

Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell was arrested on assault charges related to the attack, which left Luna with severe injuries to his face and upper body.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

