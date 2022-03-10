5 Arrested on Murder Charges in Boxer Hector Camacho's 2012 Death

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Five men appeared in a Puerto Rico courtroom Wednesday to face murder charges in the 2012 killing of boxer Hector "Macho" Camacho.

William Rodriguez Rodriguez, Luis Ayala Garcia, Joshua Mendez Romero, Jesus Naranjo Adorno and Juan Figueroa Rivera were identified as five of the seven men allegedly involved in shooting Camacho and a friend while they were in a car.

Two additional suspects were identified but died in unrelated events.

Camacho, one of the most dynamic fighters of his time, was 50 at the time of his death. His mother celebrated the arrests of the men allegedly involved in the crime.

"They gave me justice," Camacho's mother said. "I can sleep in peace. I can eat and drink a little cup of coffee in the morning."

All five of the men facing charges remain in Puerto Rico on bond.