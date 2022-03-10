Cowboys' Jerry Jones Sued by 25-Year-Old Woman over Alleged Paternity

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

A 25-year-old woman filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her biological father.

Nataly Keomoungkhoun of the Dallas Morning News reported Alexandra Davis filed a lawsuit, now temporarily sealed, that says Jones had a relationship with her mother, Cynthia Davis, in the 1990s, which led to her conception. She says Jones reached a deal to financially support Cynthia and Alexandra as long as they didn't publicly identify that he was the latter's father.

Alexandra Davis' lawsuit is intended to determine she is not legally bound by the previous agreement between Jones and her mother. She is also looking for a ruling that such agreements are "unenforceable" in the state of Texas.

Court documents said Cynthia was estranged from her husband when she met and eventually struck a relationship with Jones. Alexandra was born on Dec. 16, 1996, and her parents filed for divorce afterward.

According to the documents, genetic testing determined Cynthia's husband was not Alexandra's father, which meant he did not have to pay child support following the divorce.

As for Jones, he and his wife, Gene, have been married since 1963.

Court documents said the financial support Jones provided the Davises would be cut off if they publicly revealed he was the father. He could also sue if there was a breach in their agreement.

According to the lawsuit, Jones has never met Alexandra even though he has been in contact with Cynthia.

It remains unclear why Alexandra filed the lawsuit now, but it said the only other time she revealed her father's identity was to receive FBI clearance to work in the White House for then-President Donald Trump.

There is a hearing scheduled for March 31.