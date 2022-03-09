1 Person Arrested After Fight in Stands During Wagner-Bryant NEC Championship Game

William Mancebo/Getty Images

One person was arrested after a fight broke out in the stands at the Northeast Conference men's basketball championship game between Wagner and Bryant on Tuesday.

"Athletic competition should bring out the best in us. Sadly, we didn't see that last night," NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris said in a statement. "We will conduct a thorough investigation of last night's incredibly disappointing events and begin an immediate review of our game management policies to address this type of unruly and disrespectful fan behavior."

Bryant earned a 70-43 victory to earn its first NCAA tournament berth in program history. The fight took place behind the Wagner bench with 4:37 left in the second half. Wagner guard Will Martinez attempted to enter the stands during the fracas, which is believed to be between students of the two schools, but was restrained and ejected from the game.

The game was delayed for more than a half-hour while police and other game officials separated the fight and restored order.

Bryant student Connor Gleim, 20, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer in execution of duty. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges at some point in the future.

Details on what led to the fight remain under investigation.

"At Bryant, we know we are better than what some of our students demonstrated last night," Bryant University President Ross Gittell said in a statement. "Treating others with respect and care is who we are, and we did not do that as a community as well as we should have last night. We must and will do better going forward."