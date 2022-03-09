TMZ: Jermell Charlo Sought on Arrest Warrant for Allegedly Making Terroristic Threat

AP Photo/John Locher

Light middleweight boxing champion Jermell Charlo has been charged with making a terroristic threat during a Sept. 5, 2021, altercation at the Fort Bend County, Texas, home of his twin brother, Jermall Charlo.

According to TMZ Sports, officials are seeking an arrest warrant for Charlo after he allegedly told a man, "I will kill you with my bare hands."

The man, who said he's a cousin of the Charlo twins, said Jermall Charlo pulled him by the hair and punched him three times, causing what he believed to be a severe concussion, when he failed to get out of a utility task vehicle "quickly enough for [Jermall's] wife to go with her friends."

The man also said Jermell made the threat as part of the same incident.

Jermall turned himself in to police in February and has been charged with felony assaulting a family/household member, and he is set to appear in court later this month.

Kent Schaffer, the Charlo twins' attorney, has denied the allegations.

Schaffer said the incident occurred at Jermall's home during a house party and suggested the other man was at fault.

The attorney said the man was driving "recklessly" on a utility vehicle and caused Jermall's wife to fall when she attempted to stop him. Schaffer added that Jermall pulled the man out of the vehicle and Jermell intervened as well but didn't make a threat.

Schaffer said the man is attempting to "shake Jermall down for money," before adding, "It's total garbage, 100 percent. We will win this fight in the first round."

The 31-year-old Charlo twins have found success during their boxing careers thus far.

Jermall is a perfect 32-0 with 22 knockouts and is the current holder of the WBC middleweight title.

Meanwhile, Jermell is 34-1-1 with 18 knockout victories, and he holds the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and The Ring light middleweight titles.

Jermell's only loss came to Tony Harrison in 2018, but he beat Harrison the following year to win back the WBC light middleweight title. Most recently, Jermell fought Brian Castano to a split draw in July.

On May 14, Jermell is set for a rematch with Castano in which he will put his middleweight titles on the line and also vie for Castano's WBO light middleweight title.