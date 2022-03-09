Celtics Rumors: Latest Buzz on Isaiah Thomas, Hesitance to Sign PG to Contract

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Isaiah Thomas was at his best as a member of the Boston Celtics and has made no secret about his desire to return.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe shared some comments from Thomas, who is a member of the Charlotte Hornets on a 10-day contract, that suggested as much:

"I've tried to have conversations about that, but it's hard to speak on because I've opened my arms to try to come back in so many ways. And it's not even playing and trying to pick up where I left off. I'm past that moment. I know there's been times where I can help in that locker room.

"This is from the outside looking in, but I felt like there's times where Brad [Stevens] could make a call and give me an opportunity, and it hasn't happened, so that's very frustrating because of the relationship we have, the friendship we've been able to have over the years."

Stevens is Boston's president of basketball operations, but he was the head coach for the Celtics when they had Thomas. Yet Washburn reported he "is hesitant to burn a roster spot, especially facing potential backlash if Thomas doesn't have a 10-day contract renewed."

The team also has concerns about the guard's defense as it prepares for a potential playoff run.

Thomas also pushed back at the idea he wouldn't be willing to accept a spot as a role player and veteran leader who isn't a primary playmaker because of his history of stardom in Boston.

"Obviously I want to play. Who wouldn't?" he said. "But that's not everything for me, because each and every day I can make an impact on a younger guy. I can make an impact on a coaching staff. I can make an impact in the locker room, and that's bigger than me going out there and playing 40 minutes a game and starting."

The two-time All-Star has played for the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Hornets throughout his career, but he was at his best in Boston.

He was a back-to-back All-Star during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns and averaged a career-best 28.9 points per game in the latter season that turned out to be his final one with the Celtics.

Thomas helped lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

Boston then traded him to that Cleveland squad as part of the deal that netted it Kyrie Irving. Thomas has never been the same in part due to hip issues that required multiple surgeries.

The Washington product has been a journeyman of late and has appeared in just six total NBA games this season for the Lakers, Mavericks and Hornets. His 10-day deal with Charlotte expires Saturday, and his future may once again be up in the air.

Yet it doesn't appear that future will include a reunion with the Celtics anytime soon.