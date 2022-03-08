Women Accusing Deshaun Watson of Sexual Misconduct to Appear Before Grand Jury

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Multiple women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct will reportedly appear before a grand jury Friday.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reported eight of the women who filed criminal complaints against the Houston Texans quarterback were subpoenaed to appear. She also reported Watson is scheduled to be deposed in two of the 22 civil cases against him on the same day.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said the quarterback, who has denied wrongdoing, will plead the fifth when he is deposed.

"I'm not going to allow him to testify (in the civil cases) until the grand jury completes its investigation," Hardin said.

Jenny Vrentas and Juliet Macur of the New York Times reported 10 women filed criminal complaints against Watson, and the grand jury will decide if there will be criminal charges brought against him after hearing evidence in some of the cases.

Hardin told Vrentas and Macur he is looking for a decision from the grand jury Friday.

"The free agency time is around the corner and we've wanted this decision to be made by then and it looks like they're going to and I'm welcoming it," he said. "There's never been any crime here, no matter if you call it indecent assault or anything else. These are civil matters that belong in the civil courts."

Vrentas and Macur also noted Hardin attempted to delay Watson's deposition until after April 1.

One of the criminal complaints filed has passed the statute of limitations, and the deadline for bringing charges against the quarterback when it comes to Ashley Solis' case is at the end of March.

She filed a police report in April 2021 and said Watson assaulted her in March 2020. The statute of limitations for misdemeanor cases in Texas is two years after the alleged offense.

The NFL is yet to punish Watson while the legal proceedings play out. He did not play in a game during the 2021 campaign.