Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Commanders Offered Seahawks Multiple 1st-Rounders, More

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Russell Wilson is headed to the Denver Broncos, but not because the Washington Commanders didn't try to land him first.

John Keim of ESPN reported the NFC East team offered the Seattle Seahawks multiple first-round draft picks and other selections in three different drafts in potential trade packages for Wilson. The Commanders also asked the Seahawks if they wanted a current player to be included but never received a counteroffer.

Alas, Seattle traded Wilson out of conference to the Broncos on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Denver received the star quarterback and a fourth-round pick in the deal, while the Seahawks received two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

Wilson going to the Broncos means it's back to the drawing board for the Commanders, who have been fairly public about their quest for a new quarterback this offseason.

Keim previously reported the team made a list of approximately 40 quarterbacks to look into this offseason, some of whom were college prospects. Ben Standig of The Athletic just reported Monday that Washington reached out to the Las Vegas Raiders and "checked in" on Derek Carr.

"We feel we have canvassed the league effectively," general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "We've spoken to every club that has a quarterback who might be available."

The superstar options are apparently off the table for Washington with the Wilson trade and Rapoport reporting Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers on a four-year deal.

Fortunately for the team, there are still some options. Perhaps the Commanders can trade for Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo. Perhaps they can head to free agency and add someone like Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Mariota, Teddy Bridgewater or Jameis Winston.

Or perhaps they can look to draft someone like Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis.

The biggest surprise at this point would be Taylor Heinicke remaining the starting quarterback and opening the 2022 season under center. After all, the team has made no secret of its desire to bolster the position, and simply running it back at that point would be quite the awkward transition into a new campaign.

Wilson wasn't meant to be for the team despite its efforts, but there are still various avenues to take this offseason.