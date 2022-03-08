Brittney Griner Photo Released by Russian State TV After February Arrest

AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Russian state TV released a photograph Tuesday of Brittney Griner in custody after her February arrest, per Rosa Flores of CNN:

The photo shows Griner holding a piece of paper with her name on it. She was detained at some point last month after Russian officials said they found cannabis oil in her luggage and is yet to be released.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

