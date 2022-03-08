Top QB Options for Steelers after Aaron Rodgers' Reported Packers Contract

Dan Steinberg/AP Images for NFL

According to multiple reports, two-time defending MVP Aaron Rodgers is sticking around in Green Bay.

Oh, and Russell Wilson has reportedly been traded to the Denver Broncos, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That takes the two top potential targets for quarterback-needy teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers off the table, leading to the question: Which player will they pursue now?

Will they make a move for Jimmy Garoppolo? Will they turn to free agency, pursuing players like Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, Marcus Mariota and Mitchell Trubisky? Or perhaps the NFL draft, where Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral and Sam Howell are considered the top prospects?

While players like Rodgers and Wilson are now off the table, Garoppolo is very available in San Francisco with Trey Lance waiting in the wings.

Garoppolo is probably the safest option among the quarterbacks available for teams in need at the position. He'd hardly be a poor consolation prize for the Steelers.

Of the free-agent group, Trubisky is the name to watch out for, with Fowler reporting he's very much on Pittsburgh's radar.

Winston seems likely to return to New Orleans, while Mariota and Bridgewater are backup plans at this point.

Two other names to keep an eye on: Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz. The status of the former depends entirely on his legal situation. Until that's resolved, it's hard to imagine any team trading for him.

As for Wentz, ESPN's Chris Mortensen has reported that Wentz expects to be released or traded, though Fowler added that the Indianapolis Colts have remained "coy" on his future prospects and head coach Frank Reich gave him a vote of confidence during the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I believe in him," he told reporters. "I stuck my neck out for him. I stuck my neck out for him last year. I was a big part of that decision to get him here, and so I believe he's going to continue to have a lot of success at quarterback—that might be here, it might not be here. That decision has yet to be determined, but I still believe in the person, and I still believe in the player."

If he's put on the market, however, he'd be an interesting option for the Steelers.

But it would also be Wentz's third team in as many years. His upside is higher than everybody mentioned outside of Wilson and Watson, but he hasn't lived up to that billing since he was an MVP candidate in 2017. Of course, that season ended for him when he tore his ACL and had to watch backup Nick Foles lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title.

Wentz has never returned to that level of play. Betting on him to ever do so is a risky one at this point.