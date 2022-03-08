Report: Davante Adams Expected to Get Packers Franchise Tag After Rodgers Contract

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The Green Bay Packers are expected to place the franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

That news comes after the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract Tuesday that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, per Rapoport.

Rapoport noted that while Rodgers is getting $153 million in guaranteed money, the new deal drops his salary-cap number, which creates room for Green Bay to franchise Adams.

For 2022, the franchise-tag pay scale dictates that Adams will make over $18.4 million.

The 29-year-old has been one of the NFL's top wideouts over the past several years, and he has been Rodgers' unquestioned top target in the passing game.

Adams has made the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons in addition to being a first-team All-Pro selection in the past two campaigns.

During his eight-year NFL career, all of which have been spent with the Packers, Adams has reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark in a season three times and scored double-digit touchdowns five times.

His best seasons have come over the past two years, and they have coincided with Rodgers' winning back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

In 14 games during the 2020 season, Adams racked up 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and a career-high 18 touchdowns.

He followed that up with career highs in receptions (123) and yardage (1,553) to go along with 11 touchdowns in 16 games last season.

The Packers lack other reliable options in the passing game, so they can ill afford to lose someone of Adams' caliber, especially since the door is wide-open to win a Super Bowl.

They might have considered letting Adams walk if Rodgers decided to retire or forced a trade, as installing Jordan Love as the starting quarterback may have triggered a rebuild.

With the four-time NFL MVP's return in 2022, however, the Packers have to go all-in to win a championship.

Despite winning 13 games in three consecutive seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers have fallen short of the Super Bowl each time.

They have a golden opportunity in 2022, though, after quarterback Tom Brady retired, leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without a quality fallback option capable of leading them to another Super Bowl.

Even though the Packers have stumbled in the playoffs, they have been championship contenders in each of the past three years, and that will be the case once again in 2022 with Rodgers and Adams back in the fold.