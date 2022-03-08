Chris Godwin Rumors: Bucs Working on Long-Term Contract Before Franchise-Tag Deadline

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't plan to let Chris Godwin hit free agency, but there is a question of what path they will take in order to keep him.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Bucs are working on a long-term deal with their star wide receiver before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to use the franchise tag. According to Russini, Tampa Bay is expected to tag Godwin if an extension isn't agreed to before then.

If the Bucs have to use the franchise tag on Godwin, it would mark the second consecutive year in which he has received the one-year tender.

As a result, Godwin's salary for 2022 would be worth $19.18 million.

The 26-year-old tore his ACL in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. He had surgery Jan. 3 and is expected to make a full recovery.

Tampa Bay has several key roster decisions to make this offseason. Godwin, Carlton Davis, Rob Gronkowski, Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ryan Jensen are all eligible for free agency.

The Bucs also have to figure out what they are going to do at quarterback in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement, though there have been rumblings he could keep open the door to play in 2022.

Godwin has had some injury issues over the past three seasons. In addition to his torn ACL, he missed two games in 2019 and sat out four games in 2020 with concussion and hamstring issues.

Despite missing the final three regular-season games in 2021, Godwin still led the Bucs in targets (127), receptions (98) and receiving yards (1,103). The Penn State alumnus has spent his entire career with Tampa Bay after being selected by the team in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Godwin has averaged 77 receptions, 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns per season since 2018.