Texas A&M WR Demond Demas Facing Additional Investigation In Alleged Assault of GF

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas, who was previously suspended from the program because of an assault charge, is reportedly being investigated after a different woman said he assaulted her over the span of six months.

Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reported Brianna Turk "said Demas slapped her and choked her several times during a six-month period starting in the summer of 2020." She has been his girlfriend since they attended high school together.

While the Brazos County district attorney's office declined to pursue charges at the time citing a lack of evidence, the case is still open with the university police department. There is also an ongoing Title IX investigation.

"He started to choke me," Turk said. "At that point I had to take my hands off my face, because I was trying to grab his hands to make him let me go. I told him, 'I can't breathe!’ He let go for a split second and I thought that was the end of it. But then he started choking me again, and I was screaming for him to get off me … He eventually let me go, and when he did I crawled into the bathroom and started bawling."

She also said nobody from the Texas A&M football program reached out to her even though she reported the allegations to campus police in November 2020 and sent the program a picture of her injuries.

However, an official with Texas A&M said head coach Jimbo Fisher or anyone on staff did not respond because he "is prohibited from getting involved until the school's Title IX office directs him to."

As for the other assault charge, Dean Straka of 247Sports reported on Wednesday that Demas was not with the team following his suspension. Per Zwerneman, he was arrested and charged with assault family violence, and a statement from the Brazos County Sheriff's Office said his girlfriend said he "pushed her head into the wall" and also "grabbed her and threw her from off of the bed onto the floor, which caused her top front teeth to go through her bottom lip."

Zwerneman (via Straka) reported the woman's parents were arrested Thursday by Texas A&M police.

Her father allegedly assaulted Demas, and her mother allegedly assaulted one of Demas' relatives before an on-campus conduct hearing. Neither Demas nor his relative suffered serious injuries. The woman's parents face misdemeanor assault charges.

Demas appeared in eight games for the Aggies during the 2021 season.