Richard Sherman Receives Suspended Sentence in Plea Deal After July Arrest

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Monday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a car crash and verbal altercation with his in-laws last summer in Seattle.

As part of the plea deal, Sherman received two 90-day suspended sentences and was assigned to have monitored supervision for the next two years, according to Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 in Seattle.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.