Patriots News: Kyle Van Noy Released; Creates 'Just Under' $5M in Salary-Cap Space

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The New England Patriots released linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Monday, a move that comes as the veteran had one year remaining on his deal.

ESPN's Field Yates reported the move cleared "just under $5 million in cap space."

According to Spotrac, the transaction leaves about $2.45 million in dead cap for 2022.

Van Noy was in his second stint with the Patriots, signing a two-year deal last offseason worth up to $13.2 million. He previously signed a four-year deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 but was released after just one season.

The 30-year-old only made eight starts in 16 games this season, although he played 75 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps.

Van Noy is especially known for his versatility, capable of either rushing the passer or dropping back in coverage. He finished 2021 with five sacks, second on the team behind Matt Judon, while his 10 passes defended trailed only Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson.

The veteran also returned an interception for a touchdown, forced two fumbles and recovered one.

This production helped the Patriots finished the year second in the NFL in points allowed and fourth in yards allowed.

Van Noy was still a cap casualty for New England, which now has $11.5 million to spend this offseason, per Spotrac.

With Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jamie Collins Sr. also set to become free agents, linebacker suddenly becomes a major question mark for the Patriots. It could signify increased roles for 2020 draft picks Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings next season.