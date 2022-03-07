Former UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Denied Bail After Arrest on Attempted Murder Charge

Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP

Former UFC fighter Cain Velasquez was denied bail by Judge Shelyna Brown on Monday as he awaits trial for attempted, premeditated murder, according to Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com.

"It is clear to this court that there is clear and convincing evidence that there is a substantial likelihood that release would result in great bodily injury, not just to the named complaining witnesses in this case but to Santa Clara residents at large," Judge Brown said. "This case involves allegations of extreme recklessness to human life."

Velasquez was arrested Feb. 28 after he allegedly chased Harry Goularte in his car and shot a handgun at him multiple times, reportedly hitting Goularte’s stepfather. Goularte has been accused of molesting one of Velasquez's relatives.

"Ramming a vehicle in the middle of the day where are citizens are out driving, going about their business and shooting out of a car at other individuals, which is reckless by any standard," Judge Brown said of the decision to deny Velasquez bail. "Anyone could have been injured. Anyone could have been killed and when this court looks at article 1, section 12, it is this level of risk that the court must take into consideration. With that said, this court is making the ruling that the risk is too great and that there will be no bail set at this time."

Goularte has been released on bail and is facing child molestation charges.

According to Felix Cortez of KSBW.com, Goularte is accused of molesting at least one of the children who attend his mother's daycare, and investigators are continuing to look into whether he may have victimized more children.

“As of right now detectives are interviewing all the involved parties that attend the day care and we're seeing if any of these children are potential victims," said Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Russell Davis. "Throughout this investigation detectives later determined there are over 20-plus juvenile participants who attend this daycare."

Goularte had been arrested and charged just days before Velasquez allegedly chased him in his car and shot at his vehicle.