NASCAR at Las Vegas 2022 Results: Alex Bowman Edges Kyle Larson for 7th Career Win

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won the 2022 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, edging Kyle Larson in overtime to grab his seventh career victory.

Before Sunday, Bowman's best finish this season was 24th in the Daytona 500.

Pennzoil 400 Results

Alex Bowman Kyle Larson Ross Chastain Kyle Busch William Byron Aric Almirola Tyler Reddick Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott Christopher Bell

"This thing was so fast all day. Never had the track position we needed to show it," Bowman told reporters of the decision to take just two tires on his final pit stop. "What a call by [crew chief] Greg Ives. Obviously it paid off."

Bowman started the race in the 13th position based on his finish in qualifiers. He tweeted after the qualifying race that he thought his team was "way better" than where it finished and that he would make up for it Sunday. He did just that.

Bowman hadn't won a race since the 2021 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. He won four races last season, and his previous best finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was 11th in 2019.

The 28-year-old was able to capture the victory thanks to a caution flag coming out with three laps remaining as Erik Jones lost control and hit the wall, which forced an overtime shootout. Bowman led for just 16 of the 274 laps in Sunday's race.

A total of 12 cautions came out during the race, which is tied for the second-most in track history. The same number of yellow flags at Las Vegas Motor Speedway came out during a 2018 playoff race.

Kyle Busch appeared well on his way to victory before Jones' crash brought out the caution flag. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who finished fourth, had a very predictable reaction to the finish (warning: strong language).

Had Larson won, it would have been his second of the season and his second consecutive win following his victory in the WISE 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, last weekend.

Bowman also won Stage 1, edging William Byron, while Ross Chastain, who led a career-best 83 laps, won Stage 2.

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, next weekend for the Ruoff Mortgage 500. Bowman will look to win his second straight race, while Martin Truex Jr. will look to defend his title in Phoenix.