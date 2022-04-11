Mavericks' Luka Doncic Ruled out vs. Spurs with Calf Injury Ahead of NBA Playoffs

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs and will not return, the team announced.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there's "initial optimism" from the Mavericks that Doncic avoided a significant injury.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Doncic hobbled to the locker room with Dallas director of player health and performance Casey Smith.

Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA when healthy. He entered Sunday averaging 28.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from deep in 64 games.

Jalen Brunson typically takes over in his absence, and he's in the midst of a breakout season, averaging a career-high 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

The Mavericks entered Sunday 51-30, fourth place in the Western Conference, and will hope Doncic is ready to go when the first round of the postseason begins following the play-in tournament.