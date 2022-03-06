Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Comments on WNBA Star's Arrest by Russian Authorities

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Cherelle T. Griner, the wife of WNBA player Brittney Griner, posted a statement Sunday on Instagram about her spouse's detainment by Russian authorities.

She thanked people for their support but asked for continued privacy while they worked to secure the Phoenix Mercury star's safe release:

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife's safe return from Russia. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely."

Michael Crowley and Jonathan Abrams of the New York Times reported Saturday that Griner was detained on drug charges in February after authorities said they found vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Russia and United States authorities confirmed Griner's detainment. It's unclear why the information only came to light after she already spent a period of time in custody.

"As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern," Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, wrote in a statement to the New York Times.

The Federal Customs Service of Russia opened an investigation to determine whether Griner should be charged with a "large-scale transportation of drugs," a count that could carry up to 10 years in prison if she's found guilty, according to the Times.

It's a situation that comes amid rising worldwide tensions because of Russia's ongoing military invasion of Ukraine, which has led to sanctions from the U.S. and its allies.

Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time league scoring champion, has played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the Russian Premier League since 2014 in addition to her time with the Mercury. It's a common move for women's players because of the better pay overseas.

The 31-year-old Texas native captured one WNBA championship, three Russian League titles, four Euro League titles and one NCAA championship at Baylor during her decorated career.