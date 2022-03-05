Brittney Griner Detained By Russian Authorities on Drug Transportation Charges

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

WNBA star Brittney Griner was reportedly detained by the Russian Federal Customs Service at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were allegedly found in her luggage.

According to Jonathan Abrams of the New York Times on Saturday, the customs service did not divulge the name of the person detained, saying only that they had won two Olympic gold medals for the United States basketball team.

According to Interfax (h/t the New York Post), the player was detained at the airport in February.

Russian news agency TASS later reported that a law enforcement source said Griner was the player who had been taken into custody.

Per Abrams, a statement released by the customs service said it plans to launch an investigation regarding the "large-scale transportation of drugs," which could carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if Griner is convicted.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou tweeted a statement released by Griner's WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury:

"We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia. We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home."

USA Basketball also released a statement on Griner:

News of Griner's detainment comes amid tensions between Russia and the United States, as well as several other countries, due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Abram noted that American officials believe Russia has been unjustifiably detaining and sentencing Americans on padded charges in recent years, with Griner's profile potentially making her leverage for a prisoner exchange.

The 31-year-old Griner has starred for the Mercury since entering the WNBA in 2013. She is a seven-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion and one-time WNBA champion.

Griner also starred collegiately at Baylor, winning a national championship, as well as the Associated Press Player of the Year award and NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award in 2012.

In addition to playing in the WNBA, Griner has played in Russia for UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014. Many WNBA players play overseas in addition to their WNBA responsibilities in order to maximize earnings.

Last month, agents for several WNBA players told ESPN the players planned to leave Russia as a safety precaution after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The 2022 WNBA season is set to begin in May, and players typically play in Russia until some time in April before returning to the United States.