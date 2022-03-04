Judge Approves Change to NFL's $1B Concussion Settlement to Eliminate Racial Bias

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody approved changes made by the NFL and a group of Black players over the league's concussion settlement to eliminate racial bias.

Per Maryclaire Dale of the Associated Press, Brody issued her ruling on Friday after previously ordering the two sides to find a resolution to the situation.

The NFL reached a concussion settlement in 2016 stemming from a class-action lawsuit brought about by former players and their families over serious medical conditions they alleged were caused by head trauma suffered during their professional careers.

In 2019, two former NFL players filed a civil rights lawsuit against the league over the use of "race-norming" to determine if a player qualified for a payout in the concussion settlement.

Per Will Hobson of the Washington Post, race-norming is "a controversial practice in neuropsychology in which Black patients’ cognitive test scores are curved differently than White patients’ scores."

This practice made it more difficult for Black players to receive a payout from the league than the white players.

Brody dismissed the civil rights lawsuit in March 2021, but ordered the NFL and Cyril V. Smith, the lead lawyer in the case who represents ex-players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport, to resolve the issue through mediation.

"Thousands of Black players stand to benefit from these changes to the settlement," Smith told reporters after the judge approved the changes on Friday.

The NFL announced in July 2021 it was halting the use of race-norming and formed a panel of neuropsychologists to propose a new testing regime to the court.

Per the official concussion settlement website set up by the NFL, a total of 3,322 claim packages have been distributed.