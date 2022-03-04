Report: Suns' Robert Sarver Set to Interview in Probe over Alleged Racism, Misogyny

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver is reportedly set to interview with the Wachtell Lipton law firm as part of the NBA's investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny that created a toxic workplace within the organization.

ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Friday more than 300 current and former Suns employees have already been interviewed as part of the probe, and Sarver will be asked questions as part of the firm's "fact-finding stage."

The NBA launched an investigation in November after Holmes reported on a variety of troublesome allegations from Sarver's 17 years in charge of the franchise.

"The allegations contained in today's ESPN article are extremely serious, and we have directed the Wachtell Lipton law firm to commence a comprehensive investigation," NBA executive vice president of communications Mike Bass said. "The NBA and WNBA remain committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees."

Sarver, 60, also owns the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.

The allegations included former Suns head coach Earl Watson, who has Black and Hispanic parents, saying Sarver used a racial slur multiple times during a conversation in 2016. When Watson told him not to use the word, the team's majority owner responded: "Why? Draymond Green says [N-word]," per Holmes.

Others alleged Sarver often engaged in inappropriate conversations in the workplace and "fostered an environment in which employees felt they were his property."

"The level of misogyny and racism is beyond the pale," a Suns co-owner told ESPN. "It's embarrassing as an owner."

A former team executive added: "There's literally nothing you could tell me about him from a misogynistic or race standpoint that would surprise me."

Sarver released a statement in October upon hearing ESPN was preparing the report, saying: "I categorically deny any and all suggestions that I used disparaging language related to race or gender":

"I am wholly shocked by some of the allegations purported by ESPN about me, personally, or about the Phoenix Suns and Mercury organizations. While I can't begin to know how to respond to some of the vague suggestions made by mostly anonymous voices, I can certainly tell you that some of the claims I find completely repugnant to my nature and to the character of the Suns/Mercury workplace and I can tell you they never, ever happened.

"First and foremost, I reject any insinuation of personal or organizational racism or gender discrimination. I despise language that disrespects any individuals, regardless of race, gender, preference, or choice. Such language has no place in business or at home in what I consider Suns and Mercury families. I am proud of our record of diversity and inclusion on both teams—whether on the court or in the front office."

Sarver has been allowed to continue his work as governor while the investigation is ongoing. Holmes noted Wachtell Lipton hasn't provided a timetable to complete the probe.

The Suns own the NBA's best record this season at 50-12, which is 7.5 games better than their closest competition, the Golden State Warriors. Their next game is Friday night when they host the New York Knicks.