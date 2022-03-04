LSU Assistant Coach Frank Wilson Accused of Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson has been accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

According to The Athletic's Brody Miller, former LSU associate athletic director Sharon Lewis alleges Wilson exposed his genitalia to her. She also stated that Wilson asked her to touch his genitalia and tried to kiss another female employee without her consent.

This allegedly occurred during Wilson's previous stint at LSU, as he spent six seasons as an LSU assistant before taking head coaching positions at University of Texas-San Antonio and McNeese State. The school hired him back to be part of new head coach Brian Kelly's staff in December.

LSU responded to the allegations against Wilson with a statement:

"We are unaware of any prior allegations against Frank Wilson, and there is no evidence that any such allegations were ever reported to LSU officials," the school said. "Further, none of these allegations were shared during the highly visible, independent Title IX review that LSU initiated last year."

Per Miller, Lewis has an ongoing lawsuit against LSU alleging that the university "retaliated against her after she reported claims of former LSU head coach Les Miles sexually harassing LSU athletics student workers." She was fired in January, just months after filing her lawsuit, as part of mass layoffs.

According to Miller, Lewis said she reported the allegations regarding Wilson to senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar and executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry, but they "failed to investigate or take any action." Segar and Ausberry both received suspensions in 2021 after the Title IX investigation.