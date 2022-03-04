X

    Video: Tyquan Thornton Runs Unofficial Record 4.21-Second 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 4, 2022

    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    Tyquan Thornton might have just made history. 

    The Baylor wide receiver unofficially ran a blazing 4.21-second 40-yard-dash Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, a mark that would be the fastest in event history if it stands as the official time:

    NFL @NFL

    WOW. JUST WOW.<a href="https://twitter.com/BUFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BUFootball</a> WR Tyquan Thornton might've just broken the all-time 40 record with a 4.21u.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/WvR8FfKv6M">pic.twitter.com/WvR8FfKv6M</a>

    He was one of a number of young players to post scorching times, and a number of current NFL players took notice, including Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    4.21…🔥

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Indy must have switch the turf or something since i ran on it 😂😂😂

    Derwin James Jr @DerwinJames

    These boys fast fast 💨

    AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_

    Boys are moving this draft class 🔥

    There's some speed coming to the NFL in the 2022 season. But Thornton—who caught 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior in 2021—is the fastest of them all. 

    And potentially the fastest player to ever run a 40-yard-dash at the combine. 

