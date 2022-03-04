Video: Tyquan Thornton Runs Unofficial Record 4.21-Second 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Tyquan Thornton might have just made history.

The Baylor wide receiver unofficially ran a blazing 4.21-second 40-yard-dash Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, a mark that would be the fastest in event history if it stands as the official time:

He was one of a number of young players to post scorching times, and a number of current NFL players took notice, including Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

There's some speed coming to the NFL in the 2022 season. But Thornton—who caught 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior in 2021—is the fastest of them all.

And potentially the fastest player to ever run a 40-yard-dash at the combine.