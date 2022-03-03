Tony Stewart Selling Indianapolis-Area Mansion for $30M; Includes Indoor Waterfall

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart's massive Indiana mansion is reportedly up for sale, and whoever purchases it is getting a unique property. After all, not many homes include a two-story waterfall, a trout stream and an 8,700-gallon aquarium.

According to TMZ Sports, Stewart's home has a listing price of $30 million. The 20,000-square foot, 415-acre estate is located in the city of Columbus, less than an hour away from Indianapolis.

The two-story mansion includes six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a huge kitchen with appliances, a four-car garage and a guesthouse. There's also a two-lane bowling alley and a game room designed to look like a casino, among other fun amenities.

Stewart is reportedly selling the property because he spends a lot of time on the road because of his busy schedule.