Report: Hall of Famer Jason Taylor to Join Miami's Staff Under Mario Cristobal

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Miami Hurricanes will reportedly add Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor to their football staff, per Manny Navarro of The Athletic.

The position will be an "off-the-field role," which Taylor preferred.

Gaby Urrutia of 247Sports first reported the connection, noting that the 47-year-old had previously turned down other coaching opportunities at the college level.

Taylor has spent the past five years at high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, serving as the team's defensive coordinator the past two years.

After Taylor spent his college career at Akron, the majority of his time in the NFL came with the Miami Dolphins. A third-round pick by the team in 1998, the Pittsburgh native finished his 15-year career with 139.5 sacks, 11th in league history, while earning six Pro Bowl selections and the 2006 Defensive Player of the Year award.

He was inducted into Canton in 2017.

The hire adds another person with an impressive resume to the Miami staff under new coach Mario Cristobal.

Fellow Hall of Famer Ed Reed is also in an off-field role for the Hurricanes as the chief of staff, while former coaches Kevin Steele and Charlie Strong were hired as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, respectively. Josh Gattis, the reigning Broyles Award winner as the top assistant coach in the country, was hired as the offensive coordinator away from Michigan.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

All of this should help raise expectations for the program after finishing 7-5 in 2021. Miami has just one 10-win season in the last 18 years, but the new coaching staff is looking to return to national contention.