Russian Football Union to File Lawsuit Against FIFA, UEFA After Competition Ban

The Russian Football Union announced Thursday it's set to file lawsuit against FIFA and UEFA as part of an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to get its club and national teams reinstated after being banned from competition following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

"The RFU will demand the restoration of all men's and women's national teams of Russia in all types of football in the tournaments in which they took part (including in the qualifying round of the World Cup in Qatar), as well as compensation for damage.

"In order to ensure the possibility of the participation of Russian teams in the next scheduled matches, the RFU will insist on an expedited procedure for considering the case."

The Russian national teams' busy 2022 schedules have been wiped out for the time being.

Its men's team was scheduled to take part in a FIFA World Cup qualifying tournament alongside Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic beginning March 24. All three of those countries told FIFA they would refuse to play against Russia.

The men's side was also set to take part in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League beginning this summer.

Meanwhile, the women's team had qualified to take part in July's Women's Euro 2022 tournament in England before the ban.

At the club level, Spartak Moscow was removed from the Europa League ahead of its appearance in the round of 16. RB Leipzig automatically advanced.

In addition, the 2022 UEFA Champions League final on May 28 was moved from Saint Petersburg to Paris.

Russian sports teams and athletes have faced numerous suspensions because of the military operation ordered by President Vladimir Putin, which is ongoing.

FIFA and UEFA released a joint statement Monday saying all Russian teams would be expelled from international and continental events "until further notice."

Even if the CAS rules in favor of the RFU, it's unclear how the governing bodies would handle situations where Russia's opponents refuse to take the field.

A date for the CAS hearing wasn't immediately announced.