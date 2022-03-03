Commanders Owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder Donating $300k to Ukrainian Relief Efforts

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Washington Commanders owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder have made a donation to Ukraine's relief efforts following Russia's military invasion of the country.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Snyders are donating $300,000 to various organizations to provide support for displaced Ukrainian families and U.S. troops who have been deployed to Europe.

Since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24, several people from the sports world have gotten involved to aid Ukraine.

Rick Hendrick and Hendrick Automotive have committed $200,000 to Samaritan’s Purse for disaster assistance. Hendrick also said he will donate an additional $2,000 per lap led by a Hendrick Motorsports driver this year.

Ukrainian world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Anthony Joshua, which was being targeted for May or June, has been delayed after Usyk, who is from Ukraine, returned to his home country to be with the defense battalion.

"I really don’t know when I’m going to be stepping back in the ring," Usyk told CNN's Don Riddell. "My country and my honor are more important to me than a championship belt."

Tennis player Elina Svitolina pledged to donate her prize money from WTA tournaments to Ukraine.

Several charities and non-profits are aiding in Ukrainian relief efforts, including World Central Kitchen, International Rescue Committee and Save the Children International.

The United Nations High Commission for Human Rights announced Tuesday (h/t CNN's Olya Voitovych) that more than 500 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russia's invasion began.

The Snyder family has owned the Washington NFL franchise since 1999.