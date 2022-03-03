Former Miami DB Rashaun Jones Granted $850K Bond Ahead of Bryan Pata Murder Trial

Kevin C. Cox/WireImage

Former University of Miami football player Rashaun Jones could be released on $850,000 bond while awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge related to the 2006 death of Hurricanes teammate Bryan Pata.

ESPN's Paula Lavigne reported Florida 11th Circuit Court Judge Cristina Miranda said prosecutors presented a "viable case" against Jones, who's been held without bail since being arrested in August, but she didn't view him as a threat to flee. She also ordered him to not make contact with Pata's family or potential witnesses.

"I can't say he's not a danger to the community," Miranda said. "The risk of flight is what I'm looking at."

Juan Segovia, a homicide detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department, was among the people questioned during the bond hearing. He was the assistant officer on the case 16 years ago and took over the lead in 2020 when colleague Miguel Dominguez retired.

Segovia explained he would have handled the investigation differently but thought there was enough evidence to move forward with charges at the time, per Lavigne.

"If it was up to me, I would have arrested him in 2006," he said.

The prosecution's case leans heavily on the testimony of Paul Conner, a former University of Miami English professor who now resides in Ohio, who lived in the same apartment complex as Pata and provided police with a description of a man he saw walking away from the area after a loud bang was heard.

Conner picked Jones out of a photo lineup in both 2006 and when the case reopened in 2020, but defense attorneys noted he only placed his confidence level at "90 percent" originally, creating reasonable doubt, per Lavigne.

The defense used character witnesses to discuss Jones' work in the community, including as a youth coach, as part of his successful appeal for bond.

Michael Mirer, one of Jones' attorneys, said in an email to ESPN they "firmly believe that when this case is brought before a jury, Rashaun will be exonerated."

"There is a complete lack of evidence to substantiate the charge in this case and we look forward to our day in court," Mirer wrote.

The Associated Press reported in September, when Jones pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, that investigators found a pattern of confrontations between Jones and Pata, and Pata's brother said Jones threatened to shoot his brother two months prior to his death.

Jones told investigators he was home on the night of the shooting, but prosecutors said they obtained information showing his cell phone pinging different towers throughout the evening, according to the AP.

The next court date in the case is scheduled for Sept. 1.