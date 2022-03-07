Jurassic Express Defeat reDRagon, Young Bucks; Retain AEW Tag Title at Revolution

Presley Ann/Getty Images for TNT

Jurassic Express defeated reDRagon and The Young Bucks in a three-way tag team match at Revolution on Sunday to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

It was a match filled with highlights as all three teams put on an incredible show. Jurassic Express overcame an early alliance between their two foes to continue their run with the title.

Sunday marked the biggest challenge yet for Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus during their two-month reign, as they had to contend with two of the top tag teams in pro wrestling over the past decade.

Both reDRagon and The Young Bucks had to qualify for the title bout by competing in and winning tag team Battle Royals over the past couple of weeks.

On the Feb. 23 episode of Dynamite, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish were the last team standing in a contest that included top teams such as The Young Bucks, Santana and Ortiz, and FTR.

With reDRagon booking their spot in the championship match at Revolution, the other tandems were given another opportunity the following week on the go-home episode of Dynamite.

That time, it was a tag team Casino Battle Royal, which saw the Bucks beat Santana and Ortiz, FTR and The Acclaimed, among other teams.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With that, two accomplished and hungry pairings were in position to challenge Jurassic Express for the championship.

While Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus haven't done as much in their careers as reDRagon and The Young Bucks, they have impressed in recent months, beating The Lucha Brothers for the title and then defeating teams like Dark Order, Private Party and The Gunns in title defenses.

They faced an entirely different challenge at Revolution, though, in a reDRagon team that has held the Ring of Honor and NXT Tag Team Championships and The Young Bucks, who had already held AEW tag team gold before.

Additionally, reDRagon and the Bucks entered Revolution in an alliance of sorts since they are both close with Adam Cole.

That could have made things even more difficult for Jurassic Express, but they overcame the odds and retained the AEW world tag team title in their most impressive defense to date.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).