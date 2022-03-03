Top NFL Draft Prospect Tyler Linderbaum Won't Work Out at Combine Because of Injury

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Highly touted center Tyler Linderbaum will not participate in drills at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

According to NFL Network's Stacey Dales, Linderbaum said he suffered a midfoot sprain during Iowa's 20-17 loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, and that he is aiming to be ready for Iowa's pro day on March 21.

Linderbaum is widely regarded as the top center in the 2022 NFL draft, and the Bleacher Report NFL scouting department ranks him as both the No. 8 overall prospect in the draft and the No. 1 interior offensive lineman.

The group added that Linderbaum is a "dynamic run-blocker" with "elite grip strength, leg drive and hip mobility."

The 21-year-old native of Solon, Iowa, arrived at the University of Iowa as a defensive lineman, but after making the switch to center going into the 2019 season, he established himself as the best player at that position in the nation.

Linderbaum was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in both 2020 and 2021, and he cleaned up with two major awards at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

In addition to winning the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award as the top offensive lineman in the Big Ten, Linderbaum earned the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the top center in college football.

By winning the Rimington Trophy, Linderbaum joined an exclusive group of centers, many of whom have gone on to enjoy highly successful NFL careers, including LeCharles Bentley, Maurkice Pouncey and Ryan Kelly.

Linderbaum noted that while he isn't healthy enough to take part in combine drills with the other offensive linemen on Friday, he is "feeling good."

With a strong performance at Iowa's pro day, Linderbaum can cement his status as the top center in the draft and a first-round pick, although he may not even need to take part in order to do so.

Aside from Iowa's pro day, the next big date for Linderbaum is April 28, which is when the first round of the 2022 NFL draft will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.