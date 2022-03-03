Texas A&M WR Demond Demas Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge Involving Girlfriend

AP Photo/Sam Craft

Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend last weekend.

David Wilson of ESPN obtained a probable cause affidavit from the Brazos County (Texas) Sheriff's Office that alleges Demas and the unnamed woman got into a verbal argument before he physically assaulted her. She told police Demas pushed her head into a wall then grabbed her and threw her off a bed, causing her to bite through her bottom lip.

"The injury caused bleeding, loose teeth, swelling and a hole to the bottom lip," the affidavit said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

