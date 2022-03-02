Former UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Faces 10 Charges After Alleged Attempted Murder

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC fighter Cain Velasquez was charged with 10 counts, including first-degree attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, after allegedly ramming and shooting a gun into a vehicle carrying a man accused of molesting one of Velasquez's young relatives.

TMZ Sports reported Harry Goularte was recently released from custody after being charged with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14. The child is a "close relative" of Velasquez but has not been identified.

Velasquez is accused of ramming his truck into a vehicle carrying Goularte and then shooting multiple times into the vehicle. Santa Clara County district attorney Jeff Rosen said Goularte's stepfather was shot by Velasquez.

“The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck. This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family," Rosen told reporters Wednesday.

Police found a 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun when searching Velasquez's truck. Eight bullets were missing from the magazines in the gun.

Velasquez, 39, faces several years in prison if convicted on the charges. A two-time heavyweight champion in the UFC, Velasquez retired from mixed martial arts in 2019. He's since embarked on a professional wrestling career with stints in WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.