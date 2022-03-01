NHL Agent: Russian Clients Harassed to 'Disturbing Levels' After Ukraine Invasion

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

An NHL agent who represents 75 percent of the Russian and Belarusian players in the league says his clients have faced "disturbing levels" of harassment.

"The discrimination and racism these Russian and Belarusian players are facing right now is remarkable," Dan Milstein told ESPN's Emily Kaplan. "We're being set back 30 years. I have players calling me, parents calling me. They're concerned whether they'll be able to play, whether they'll be safe."

The comments come after Russia's military invaded Ukraine last week, with the aid of Belarus.

There have been numerous responses within hockey, including the International Ice Hockey Federation banning Russia and Belarus from all competitions until further notice, including the world hockey championships.

The NHL condemned the attacks and suspended its relationship with business partners, although it did offer concern for the Russian players in the league.

"We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia," the NHL said in a statement. "We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position."

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, who is one of the most prominent Russian athletes in the world and has supported Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past, shared an anti-war statement Friday.

Milstein said there has still been significant blowback against Russian players, including receiving death threats and being called Nazis.

"People need to be aware that this is going on," Milstein said. "This is racism, and it needs to stop."

The issues have extended beyond the NHL, with Milstein's clients affected in the American Hockey League, Canadian Hockey League and more. Prospects in the 2022 NHL draft could also see their stock fall because of concerns about being able to leave Russia.