X

    MLB Makes 'Best' Offer for New CBA to MLBPA Ahead of Tuesday's Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 2, 2022

    Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Major League Baseball's owners have reportedly made their final offer to the MLB Players Association before the 5 p.m. ET deadline that the two sides agreed to on Tuesday, with a number of proposals that fall well short of the reported requests from the players. 

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    The MLBPA's previous offer:<br><br>- CBT thresholds at 238/244/250/256/263<br>- Pre-arb bonus pool at $85M with $5M annual increases<br>- Minimums at $725K going up $20K a year

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

    Players union requested luxury tax figures of 238M, 244, 250, 256 and 263. MLB had offered 220M, 220, 220, 224 and 230. That is a massive difference.

    "We thought there was a path to a deal last night and that both sides were closing in on the major issues," a league spokesperson told ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "They couldn't make us a CBT [competitive balance tax] proposal last night, so we agreed to extend the deadline to exhaust every option.

    "The MLBPA had a decidedly different tone today and made proposals inconsistent with the prior discussions. We will be making our best offer before the 5 p.m. deadline for the MLBPA that's a fair deal for players and clubs."

    But the players rejected that their tone or approach in negotiations changed in any way:

    Alex Wood @Awood45

    FWIW MLB has pumped to the media last night &amp; today that there’s momentum toward a deal. Now saying the players tone has changed. So if a deal isn’t done today it’s our fault. This isn’t a coincidence. We’ve had the same tone all along. We just want a fair deal/to play ball.

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    The union vehemently disagrees that their tenor changed main talks. It was told that MLB will make a take-it-or-leave-it offer by 5 pm

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.