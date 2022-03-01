MLB Makes 'Best' Offer for New CBA to MLBPA Ahead of Tuesday's Deadline

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Major League Baseball's owners have reportedly made their final offer to the MLB Players Association before the 5 p.m. ET deadline that the two sides agreed to on Tuesday, with a number of proposals that fall well short of the reported requests from the players.

"We thought there was a path to a deal last night and that both sides were closing in on the major issues," a league spokesperson told ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "They couldn't make us a CBT [competitive balance tax] proposal last night, so we agreed to extend the deadline to exhaust every option.

"The MLBPA had a decidedly different tone today and made proposals inconsistent with the prior discussions. We will be making our best offer before the 5 p.m. deadline for the MLBPA that's a fair deal for players and clubs."

But the players rejected that their tone or approach in negotiations changed in any way:

