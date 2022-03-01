Cowboys' Dak Prescott Had 'Cleanup' Surgery on Shoulder Injury, Mike McCarthy Says

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Tuesday that quarterback Dak Prescott underwent surgery on his left shoulder this offseason.

McCarthy said it was more of a "cleanup" process than anything serious and is not expected to impact Prescott during the offseason.

The coach also said the left shoulder wasn't an issue for the quarterback during the season.

Prescott's health was a focal point last offseason for the Cowboys after he suffered an ankle injury that required surgery and ended his 2020 campaign after just five games. That led to questions about how ready he would be for 2021, although it didn't stop Dallas from giving him a major contract extension.

He and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal with $126 million in guaranteed money in March 2021.

The Mississippi State product returned to the field and thrived after signing the new extension. He completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding 146 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

While he helped lead Dallas to an NFC East crown, the season ended in disappointment.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Prescott and the Cowboys lost by six points to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Game. Making matters worse, the last play of the game was a quarterback draw for Dallas even though it had no timeouts remaining.

The clock ran out after a confusing sequence, and the Cowboys were unable to run another play.

They will surely be motivated to bounce back in 2022, and McCarthy's comments indicate Prescott's shoulder should be ready to go despite the surgery.