Kyle Davidson Named Blackhawks' Full-Time GM After Serving in Interim Role

Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Kyle Davidson as their full-time general manager Tuesday.

Scott Powers of The Athletic first reported Davidson landed the full-time job after serving as the interim general manager since replacing Stan Bowman, who resigned in October amid the fallout from an investigation into the team's handling of sexual assault allegations made against former assistant coach Brad Aldrich.

