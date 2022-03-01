MLB Rumors: New CBA 'Not Close' But Agreement 'Not Impossible' by Deadline

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

There apparently still remains hope that Major League Baseball and its players association will finalize a new collective bargaining agreement prior to Monday's league-imposed deadline before it cancels regular-season games.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday's meetings have generated "movement" on topics such as minimums and bonus pools while noting the two sides could push the arbitrary deadline to Tuesday "if they get close enough" on discussions.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported a deal is "not close, but not impossible" while adding more context:

Commissioner Rob Manfred was included in Monday's meetings and told reporters, "We're working at it."

USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted a league spokesperson echoed that sentiment when he said, "We're not done yet," amid the league's proposal to lower luxury-tax penalties and raise the minimum salary to $700,000.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the two sides are preparing to work "deep into the night."

Jon Heyman of MLB Network previously reported the size of the playoff field was a "very big issue at the moment" with the league pushing for a 14-team postseason. Heyman suggested the size of the playoffs could be the "biggest bargaining chip" for the players, who previously agreed to expand it to 12.

The latest updates are somewhat optimistic compared to an earlier report from Drellich on Monday that said the league "indicated a willingness to miss a month of games and took a more threatening tone than yesterday."

The league previously said Monday was the deadline to get something done if players didn't want to see regular-season games canceled.

"A deadline is a deadline," a league spokesperson told reporters on Wednesday. "Missed games are missed games. Salary will not be paid for those games."

The league has already canceled spring training games through at least March 8, and Opening Day is scheduled for March 31. There are also a number of unsigned free agents who will sign with teams when there is an agreement in place, so there could be quite the push of offseason moves in a limited window if the sides do settle on a plan.