Kevin Durant Could Return from Knee Injury Thursday or Sunday, Nets' Steve Nash Says

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is close to returning from his sprained MCL, and now there's a bit more clarity as to when he could be back on the court.

Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters Monday that the team is "hopeful" that Durant will be able to play this week. The team ruled him out for Monday and Tuesday's games against the Toronto Raptors, but Nash said it's possible that he makes his return Thursday or Sunday against the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics.

Nash also provided an update on Joe Harris and Ben Simmons. He said Harris is still working his way back from ankle surgery, but there's "no real update." As for Simmons, he's been ruled out for the week, but Nash said he is still progressing toward his eventual season debut.

"Ben is still working through a number of things, reconditioning, so he's not gonna play this week," Nash said. "But we'll keep working at his timeline and hopefully he can progress as well."

The Nets are 32-29 entering Monday's game against the Raptors. Brooklyn is coming off a strong win over the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Star point guard Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 38 points in the victory.

While Durant has been sidelined since Jan. 15, the Nets have gone just 5-14, including an 11-game losing streak. Brooklyn has struggled mightily on defense, but the inconsistency of the lineups has also been a hindrance to the team's overall performance.

Irving is only allowed to play in road games because of his refusal to comply with New York City's vaccine mandates, and mayor Eric Adams said Monday that an exception will not be made for a single player.

When the Nets get Durant back in the lineup, the team will be looking to make a run at earning home-court advantage in the postseason.