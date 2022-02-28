Christian Dawkins Seeks New Trial in CBB Bribery Case After FBI Agent's Guilty Plea

AP Photo/Richard Drew

Christian Dawkins is seeking a new trial to potentially overturn his conviction in the college basketball bribery case, per Paula Lavigne of ESPN.

Dawkins, an aspiring sports agent, was convicted on two bribery charges and sentenced to one year and one day in prison for each charge. He is scheduled to begin his prison term Tuesday.

Attorney Steven Haney is now seeking a new trial, however, after FBI agent Scott Carpenter pleaded guilty to misusing $13,500 of government money to gamble at a casino in Las Vegas in 2017. Haney argued in a motion Monday that Carpenter's admission compromised the case.

Carpenter was one of four FBI agents involved in an undercover sting in Las Vegas, posing as investors in Dawkins' agency.

As Dawkins later explained in the HBO documentary The Scheme, the undercover FBI agent wanted to get money to college coaches who would then steer players to the sports agency. This later set up the opportunity to levy bribery charges against those involved.

Dawkins was convicted of conspiracy alongside youth basketball coach Merl Code, and the convictions were upheld by an appeals court in June 2021.

The behavior of the FBI agent still might have affected the case, as Dawkins' attorney argued.

According to Lavigne, defense attorneys were limited in their discussion of a "rogue" FBI agent and judges "refused to compel details or allow questioning of the agent in court proceedings."

In the latest filing, Haney argued the importance of the latest news.

"To turn a blind eye to these new developments, not known at the time of trial, would be manifestly unjust to a man convicted without the opportunity to cross examine an FBI agent convicted of crimes directly associated and concurrent to the performance of his investigative duties," Haney wrote.